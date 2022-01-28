Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.4% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 711,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,918,000 after buying an additional 71,607 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 29,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,461,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,514,000 after buying an additional 491,055 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.94. 71,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,207,209. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.47 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.37. The firm has a market cap of $447.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

