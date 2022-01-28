Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 150 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 373.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 115,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 91,429 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPG traded down $2.35 on Friday, hitting $141.54. The stock had a trading volume of 12,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.00.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.97%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Argus increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.06.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

