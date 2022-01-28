Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 41.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 63,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $53.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,660. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day moving average is $54.94. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67.

