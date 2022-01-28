Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Short Interest Update

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 86.3% from the December 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global X Health & Wellness ETF stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.06. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $31.00.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Global X Health & Wellness ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFIT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 730.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 64,168 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the period.

