Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) Short Interest Up 732.5% in January

Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,400 shares, an increase of 732.5% from the December 31st total of 12,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Internet of People stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Global Internet of People at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SDH opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20. Global Internet of People has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $9.98.

Global Internet of People, Inc, a consulting company, provides enterprise services to small and medium-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, where knowledge is shared, and services are requested and provided.

