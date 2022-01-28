GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,710 ($23.07) target price on the stock.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.97) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($21.11) to GBX 1,555 ($20.98) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.89) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.59) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,630 ($21.99) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,615.13 ($21.79).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,674.40 ($22.59) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,599.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,503.80. The stock has a market cap of £84.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,737 ($23.43). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74.

In other news, insider Hal Barron bought 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,065 ($27.86) per share, with a total value of £50,014.30 ($67,477.47).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.