GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Raised to GBX 1,700 at Berenberg Bank

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,630 ($21.99) to GBX 1,700 ($22.94) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GSK. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($20.24) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.59) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.97) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,710 ($23.07) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.94) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,615.13 ($21.79).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,681 ($22.68) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £84.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,599.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,503.80. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,737 ($23.43).

In other news, insider Hal Barron purchased 2,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,065 ($27.86) per share, with a total value of £50,014.30 ($67,477.47).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

