Glanbia (LON:GLB) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.33

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.33 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 11.77 ($0.16). Glanbia shares last traded at GBX 12.30 ($0.17), with a volume of 54,515 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of £35.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 12.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 13.58.

About Glanbia (LON:GLB)

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

