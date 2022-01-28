GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.0% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,942,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.4% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 35.3% in the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Thirty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,191.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,792.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,334.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,389.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.