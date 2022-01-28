GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,491,000 after acquiring an additional 18,085 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 17,666.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $119.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.08 and a 200 day moving average of $143.28. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $119.22 and a 52 week high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

