GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 586 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,112,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:XSHQ opened at $36.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.84. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $28.90.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.