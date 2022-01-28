GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,856 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in eBay by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 549 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 416,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $56.70 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on eBay in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,757 shares of company stock worth $4,571,804. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

