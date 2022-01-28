GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $415,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 649.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,717,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,046 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,517,532,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,920.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 523,057 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,011,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,491,000 after acquiring an additional 357,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 710.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 360,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,272,000 after acquiring an additional 315,736 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $223.94 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $204.37 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.97 and its 200-day moving average is $245.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

