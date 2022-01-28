GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $281,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $71.43 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $68.31 and a 1 year high of $83.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.82.

