Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.50

Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.20 ($0.04). Gfinity shares last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,449,769 shares changing hands.

Separately, reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9.50 ($0.13) price target on shares of Gfinity in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50.

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and delivers esports solutions to publishers, sports rights holders, and brands and media companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Gfinity and CEVO. The Gfinity segment engages in esports related activities, and provision of broadcast and production services.

