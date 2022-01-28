Gerry P. Smith Sells 33,275 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Stock

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of ODP stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $1,413,522.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ODP opened at $41.94 on Friday. The ODP Co. has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.75.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.33. ODP had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODP. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of ODP by 799.4% during the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 646,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,059,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ODP by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,248,000 after acquiring an additional 550,495 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ODP during the second quarter worth about $23,788,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of ODP by 629.1% during the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 488,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,452,000 after acquiring an additional 421,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of ODP by 68.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 980,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,738,000 after acquiring an additional 398,548 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

