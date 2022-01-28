German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.70 Million

Brokerages predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will report $53.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.40 million to $54.00 million. German American Bancorp posted sales of $56.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year sales of $219.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $215.40 million to $223.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $247.17 million, with estimates ranging from $239.60 million to $252.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 93.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1,015.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.28. 3,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,195. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.84. German American Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

