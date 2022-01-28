GeoWealth Management LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 330,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 265,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,879,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,674,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.25. 13,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,540,149. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $80.21 and a twelve month high of $83.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

