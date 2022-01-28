GeoWealth Management LLC Invests $11.77 Million in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of GeoWealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. GeoWealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWY. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,022,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,811,000 after acquiring an additional 189,750 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 497.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,989,000 after acquiring an additional 70,841 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 277,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,462,000 after acquiring an additional 60,459 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 373,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,311,000 after acquiring an additional 31,742 shares in the last quarter.

IWY stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.73. The stock had a trading volume of 10,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,897. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $125.74 and a one year high of $176.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.73.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

