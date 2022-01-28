GeoWealth Management LLC Has $5.22 Million Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 63.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,031 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 33,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,304,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 179,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 62,495 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $49.73. 11,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,520. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $51.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.