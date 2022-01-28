GeoWealth Management LLC Has $10.10 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,609,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,979 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,696,000 after purchasing an additional 262,636 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,591,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,676,000 after acquiring an additional 536,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,364,000 after purchasing an additional 797,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,280,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,766,000 after purchasing an additional 244,902 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $57.90. 154,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,107,491. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.16. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.