George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target Raised to C$167.00 at Scotiabank

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WNGRF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, George Weston presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.83.

George Weston stock opened at $108.19 on Thursday. George Weston has a fifty-two week low of $72.82 and a fifty-two week high of $116.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter.

About George Weston

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

