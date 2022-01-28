Geode Capital Management LLC Has $438.02 Million Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,372,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.11% of Essex Property Trust worth $438,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,362,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,108,829,000 after acquiring an additional 89,516 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,834,000 after buying an additional 492,450 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 839,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,713,000 after buying an additional 32,997 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 806,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,893,000 after buying an additional 45,269 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 712,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ESS opened at $320.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.19 and a 52 week high of $359.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $344.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.37. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.51%.

In other news, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $563,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $854,643.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,721 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.76.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

