Geode Capital Management LLC Has $375.02 Million Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 35,148 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $375,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRL opened at $312.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.04 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.42.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.54.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

