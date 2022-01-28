Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,623,958 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.02% of Citizens Financial Group worth $404,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFG. Amundi purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737,071 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,038,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,964 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,360,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,248,000 after buying an additional 2,741,926 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.58.

NYSE:CFG opened at $51.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.77 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.