Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,828 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.86% of Ameren worth $386,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in Ameren by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 28,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 3.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 4.5% in the third quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEE stock opened at $86.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.17.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

