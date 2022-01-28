Genprex Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 5,434 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 220% compared to the average volume of 1,698 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genprex during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genprex during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Genprex by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Genprex during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genprex during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GNPX opened at $1.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. The company has a market cap of $88.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of -0.58. Genprex has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $7.72.

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

