General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Wolf Hill Capital Management LP

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for about 0.4% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service raised its position in General Motors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,090,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,677 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in General Motors by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in General Motors by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in General Motors by 476.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 394,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,357,000 after purchasing an additional 326,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its position in General Motors by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 49,112 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays cut their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.56. The company had a trading volume of 432,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,554,930. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.08. General Motors has a 52-week low of $47.07 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

