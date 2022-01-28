General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

General Electric (NYSE:GE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $124.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GE. Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.69.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric stock opened at $89.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 12-month low of $85.12 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.