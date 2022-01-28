General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share.

GD traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $208.99. 5,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,636. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.80. The company has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $146.53 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in General Dynamics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.92.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.