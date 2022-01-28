Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 70 ($0.94) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GEMD. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($1.08) to GBX 75 ($1.01) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.35) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Gem Diamonds stock opened at GBX 49.31 ($0.67) on Thursday. Gem Diamonds has a 52-week low of GBX 43.25 ($0.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 79.40 ($1.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £69.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 48.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

