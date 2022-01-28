Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on GECFF. Societe Generale raised Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Gecina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS GECFF opened at $128.80 on Friday. Gecina has a 1 year low of $127.96 and a 1 year high of $163.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.39.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

