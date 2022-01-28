Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC lowered Gatos Silver from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gatos Silver in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Gatos Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Gatos Silver from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Gatos Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.93.

NYSE GATO opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47. Gatos Silver has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GATO. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Gatos Silver by 217.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Gatos Silver by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Gatos Silver by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

