Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.50.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GATO. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Gatos Silver from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gatos Silver in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC cut Gatos Silver from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.93.

GATO stock opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47. Gatos Silver has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30).

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GATO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Gatos Silver by 217.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Gatos Silver by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Gatos Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Gatos Silver by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gatos Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

