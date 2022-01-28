GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.
Shares of NYSE GLOP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $192.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.69. GasLog Partners has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $5.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is presently 2.90%.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.
GasLog Partners Company Profile
GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.
