GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GLOP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $192.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.69. GasLog Partners has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $5.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is presently 2.90%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GasLog Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of GasLog Partners worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

