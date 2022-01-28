GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th.

GasLog Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 98.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. GasLog Partners has a payout ratio of 2.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GasLog Partners to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.8%.

GLOP opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54. The company has a market cap of $198.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.69. GasLog Partners has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 28.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GasLog Partners will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GasLog Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of GasLog Partners worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GasLog Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

