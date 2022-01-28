Gas (GAS) Achieves Market Cap of $41.49 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Gas coin can now be purchased for $4.10 or 0.00011042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a total market capitalization of $41.49 million and $4.38 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00048899 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,481.95 or 0.06690443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00054051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,144.33 or 1.00127707 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00052062 BTC.

About Gas

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

