Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $173.38

Shares of Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 173.38 ($2.34) and traded as high as GBX 179.40 ($2.42). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 175.50 ($2.37), with a volume of 99,200 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.64) target price on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.10) price objective on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.10) price objective on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Galliford Try alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of £194.79 million and a PE ratio of 26.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 177.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 173.38.

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.