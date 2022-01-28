FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $4.57 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.55.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. The business had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on MMP. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

MMP opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.45. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $39.93 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 54.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.