FY2022 EPS Estimates for TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Decreased by Analyst

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.38. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRP. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$72.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a C$67.50 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$63.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$67.68.

TRP stock opened at C$65.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.51. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$53.20 and a 52 week high of C$68.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$60.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$61.67. The firm has a market cap of C$63.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.26.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.24 billion for the quarter.

In other TC Energy news, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total transaction of C$556,333.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at C$120,394.44. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,828 shares of company stock worth $576,674.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 180.95%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

