FY2022 EPS Estimates for Community Bank System, Inc. Increased by DA Davidson (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.92.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

CBU stock opened at $70.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.69. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $64.24 and a 52-week high of $82.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 715.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,949,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,371,000 after purchasing an additional 71,253 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

