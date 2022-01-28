FY2022 EPS Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.17.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Shares of AXTA stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.97. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.97.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,248,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $617,378,000 after purchasing an additional 890,906 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,869,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $434,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,959 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,057,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516,625 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,600 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 2,151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,820,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517,880 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

