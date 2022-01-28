FY2022 Earnings Forecast for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Issued By KeyCorp

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Middleby in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $9.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.55. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MIDD. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.13.

MIDD opened at $177.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $129.40 and a fifty-two week high of $200.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.84 and its 200 day moving average is $183.47.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Middleby by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new position in Middleby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,489,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Middleby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Middleby by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Middleby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,438,000. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.