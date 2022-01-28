FY2021 EPS Estimates for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Boosted by Analyst

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TotalEnergies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TotalEnergies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

TTE has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($65.91) to €60.00 ($68.18) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($57.95) to €52.00 ($59.09) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $57.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.23. The company has a market cap of $153.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $58.83.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $54.73 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 5.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.551 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.06%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

