FY2021 EPS Estimates for Scorpio Tankers Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn ($4.23) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.87). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $118.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.86 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STNG. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.72.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.82. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after acquiring an additional 324,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after buying an additional 247,474 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $2,828,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 797.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 152,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 135,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 78.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 306,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after buying an additional 134,509 shares in the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.21%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

