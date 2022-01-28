FY2021 EPS Estimates for NETSTREIT Corp. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NTST)

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of NETSTREIT in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NETSTREIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NTST stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $852.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $26.92.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTST. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in NETSTREIT by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the third quarter worth $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 211.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 47.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the second quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

