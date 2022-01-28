FY2021 EPS Estimates for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Raised by Wedbush

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Karuna Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.64) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($5.75). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.65) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.88 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.31.

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $102.20 on Wednesday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $94.90 and a 1 year high of $161.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.75.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total value of $2,056,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $138,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,956 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,591 over the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

