FY2021 EPS Estimates for Darling Ingredients Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Darling Ingredients in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.69 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.99. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.40.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $60.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.44. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,523,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,856,000 after purchasing an additional 204,547 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 10.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,961,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,728,000 after buying an additional 461,000 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 116.0% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,980,000 after buying an additional 1,710,095 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 3.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,923,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,244,000 after buying an additional 86,008 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 37.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,422,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,198,000 after buying an additional 665,713 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

