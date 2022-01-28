FY2021 EPS Estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Sunday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.35) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.40). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AVDL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31. The firm has a market cap of $320.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 811,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 68,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,920,000. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.