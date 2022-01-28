FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($6.55) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($8.24). Wedbush also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. The firm had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RARE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $64.33 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $63.38 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.40. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 859,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,989,000 after purchasing an additional 37,942 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 706.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 28,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,460,000 after acquiring an additional 44,440 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.